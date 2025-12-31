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Healthcare Is the #1 Cause of Death — and It’s Not Even Close
The medical system’s own data admits it.
16 hrs ago
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Dr. Wojak, M.D.
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March 2026
Escaping the Meat Monopoly: How to Buy Better Meat in a Rigged System
The system is rigged—but there are ways around it.
Mar 23
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The Food Cartel: How America Outlawed Honest Meat
The system rewards corporate slop, and punishes the kind of meat you actually want to eat.
Mar 12
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February 2026
The Incentives Corrupting Modern Medicine
Statins as a case study — and why your health is not a priority.
Feb 24
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23:58
Statin Nation: The Great Cholesterol Cover-Up
A documentary exposing the statin-cholesterol scam.
Feb 17
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Dr. Wojak, M.D.
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1:02:39
Statins Are an Insidious Scam: Exposing the Cholesterol Myth
Any doctor still recommending statins is inexcusably ignorant or corrupt.
Feb 10
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January 2026
Interview with Dr. Wojak
On Premeditated COVID, Vaccine Harms, and Total Avoidance for Children
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
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Jan 20
The Substack Health Directory
Independent voices the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want you to hear.
Jan 14
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December 2025
Documenting 320+ Sudden Pro Athlete Deaths Since the COVID Shot — The Definitive Record
A 2-hour video compilation of the highest-profile sudden deaths in professional sports.
Dec 31, 2025
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2:07:07
Measles Gaslighting: Then vs. Now
Making a mountain out of a molehill.
Dec 16, 2025
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The Best Vaccine Documentary Yet
And a very inconvenient study.
Dec 9, 2025
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1:21:48
The Definitive Vaccine Crash Course
100% chance you never vaccinate again.
Dec 3, 2025
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© 2026 Dr. Wojak, M.D.
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