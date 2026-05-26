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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
11h

Yes, chemo killed both my parents who obviously died of malnutrition, though their death certificates say cancer. My mother’s advice to me was, “God forbid you ever end up in this situation, but don’t let THEM talk you into this.” This was back in the ‘80s when there was still some doctors that actually did try and help you: and insurance actually paid. I was not shocked that there is no “Healthcare” available through the Big Pharma Drug Cartel and Insurance Mafia. Recently at my dentist, I was shocked to find that I was to sign some paper saying I refused treatment for some gum treatment that costs thousands that I had years ago, and did lose about 5 teeth anyway. I’m 75 years old and work full time. I pay my bills with CareCredit and credit cards. The hired killers’ scam to kill everyone, especially seniors, with drugs and creating diseases of natural things, is a crime against humanity and Nature. I refuse to take part in it. I will not take their poison drugs! I am against government extortion of useless Medicare premiums from my Social Security. I gladly work full time to pay for my chiropractor, dentist, masseuse, and acupuncture for sinuses that I can’t afford anymore. Medicare covers a pittance of six visits per episode for Chiropractic care. Seems there has to be a way to stop Big Pharma and its minions. Force them to have a taste of their own medicine. I will not do business with these scammers, cheaters, liars, thieves and killers.

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Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
9h

This is a spectacular, extensive scientific review of deaths caused by the medical system (iatrogenic mortality). These are early deaths that would not have occurred in the absence of medical intervention, most deaths in our societies.

I concur: Rancourt, D. G. (2026). Eight pivotal facts about Covid-period excess mortality. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.20162806

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