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Marie G's avatar
Marie G
8h

Still hard to believe the deviance that occurred in America’s hospitals. We trusted them! Not anymore.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

"Give me the power to create anx issue a nation's currency, and I care not who makes is laws."

Rothschild said this because incentive equals outcome and whoever controls the money spigot controls the love of the root of all evil, and the minds of men.

Whoever has the gold, really does make the rules, even if those rules mean slaughtering thousands of your fellow countrymen. Which they did without much fuss.

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