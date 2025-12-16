November 20, 2026 update

This week, the media has been clamoring to announce that the United States has “officially lost its measles elimination status”, accompanied by the usual finger-pointing at anti-vaxxers and warnings of an impending public-health disaster.

There are plenty of different angles from which to expose the absurdity of the prevailing measles alarmism. You could point out how the alleged burden of measles is barely a drop in the ocean compared with today’s enormous health problems. You could point out that the harm caused by the measles/MMR vaccine is far worse than that caused by measles itself—or that the entire vaccination paradigm is a gigantic scam. You could explore the arguments that measles may actually be beneficial to your health, expose the disease-rebranding scam whereby diseases are routinely relabeled, reclassified, or assigned new diagnostic criteria to create the illusion of vaccine success, or even examine the fundamental scientific claims surrounding the purported measles virus itself, including how what we’re told are images of the measles virus are actually just images of cellular debris rather than a disease-causing entity.

But another particularly compelling and revealing way to expose the absurdity of the modern measles narrative is to examine the historical record and see just how dramatically the portrayal of measles has changed. Once you put the present-day hysteria into historical perspective, the relentless fearmongering and gaslighting campaign waged by the media and medical system becomes laughable.

So I’ve compiled the definitive collection of historical examples to showcase the striking disparity between how measles was portrayed in the past versus how it is portrayed today.

More examples have been added since the article was originally published. Take a look through them and see for yourself just how dramatically the narrative has changed.

Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, measles was widely understood as a mild, unremarkable part of childhood. It was not treated as a medical emergency or a serious public threat. Children experienced a fever and rash, stayed home for a few days, and recovered.

Somewhere between then and now, the story radically changed.

Today, that same rash and fever is framed as a crisis, prompting an endless stream of alarmist media coverage, including emergency alerts, public scolding, and moral lectures about “anti-vaxxers endangering the community.”

But measles didn’t change—only how it was marketed to the public.

Simply put: measles isn’t a big deal, yet the media tries to gaslight us into believing it is. Why? To promote vaccines.

Measles in the 1950s–1970s

1950

Measles is viewed as so mild—and even beneficial—that parents deliberately expose their child to it.

“‘Measles are wonderful,’ Mrs. Broach said.”

Statesman Journal , “Measles Save Life of Young Oklahoma Boy” (2 January 1950)

1950

On the radio sitcom Our Miss Brooks, a teacher’s bout of measles is played for laughs. Her students cheerfully reassure her, and the audience laughs along.

“And don’t you worry about your condition, Miss Brooks. There’s nothing to it.”

1950

A child writes a letter explaining they missed a Christmas concert because of measles, treating it as an inconvenience—not as a serious or frightening illness.

Star-Phoenix , “Had Measles So Missed Concert” (21 January 1950)

1950

Measles is framed as a mild inconvenience that keeps children from attending a football game, not as a serious health threat.

The Tampa Tribune , “Measles Will Keep Dickens’ Children from Cigar Bowl Tilt” (1 January 1950)

1951

On the radio sitcom The Magnificent Montague, the doctor bursts into uncontrollable laughter as he announces the measles diagnosis. He’s laughing so hard he can barely get the words out. Far from being a medical concern, Montague’s measles is treated as a hilarious joke, even by his own doctor.

1952

Measles is treated as a benchmark of harmlessness. Polio is described in comparison, with scientists hoping it might become “as harmless as measles.”

The Waco News-Tribune , “Polio Soon May Be Harmless As Measles” (23 October 1952)

1953

A family is thrilled to attend a “measles party,” revealing how unthreatening the illness is.

“We all whooped and hollered when she invited us to a measles party.”

The Kalamazoo Gazette , “Thirteenth Birthday Brings Last Glimpses of Childhood” (30 April 1953)

1954

Measles is explicitly grouped with the “usual diseases of youth,” framed as a normal and expected part of childhood.

The Los Angeles Times , “Video Schoolmarm” (23 May 1954)

1954

Measles is mentioned casually in dialogue between two characters in the film Young at Heart, treated as a shared childhood experience and laughed about, not as a serious illness.

1956

A children’s Christmas song treats measles as a minor inconvenience that might complicate Santa’s visit, rather than something dangerous or frightening.

1957

A county health commissioner recommends hosting measles parties to “get it over with,” highlighting the illness as mild and manageable.

Wisconsin State Journal (Associated Press), “Have a Measles Party and Get It Over With” (18 December 1957)

1958

A children’s book presents measles, mumps, and chickenpox as routine, mild inconveniences to take in stride, not fear.

1958

The TV show Lassie presents measles as a common, non-threatening childhood illness, handled calmly by both doctor and family.

“Nothing to get alarmed about… Several children in Timmy’s class have come down with them too.”

1959

A children’s doll comes with stick-on measles spots, presenting the illness as mild—something children could “nurse” back to health.

1959

A children’s book describes measles as routine and nothing to worry about.

1959

The Donna Reed Show depicts measles as harmless “kids’ stuff”—not a real illness worth concern.

1960

An advertisement suggests children should “enjoy” measles at home with books, dolls, and the telephone, showing it as an ordinary, non-threatening illness.

Rocky Mount Telegram , “How to ‘Enjoy’ the Measles” advertisement (20 January 1960)

1960

A cartoon depicts measles as harmless, making light of the whole class coming down with it.

Fred Neher, Life’s Like That (5 January 1960)

1961

Prince Charles’ measles is reported as routine, expected to “run its usual course,” with no cause for concern.

Star-Phoenix , “Royal Heir Has Measles” (2 February 1961)

1961

The Flintstones depicts measles as an inconvenient disruption, posing no real threat—only poorly timed for Fred’s plans.

1962

My Three Sons presents measles as a lucky break, the illness that lets a kid stay home from school, with a laugh track underscoring the moment.

1969

The Brady Bunch depicts kids having fun at home with measles, playing games and declaring, “If you have to get sick, you sure can’t beat the measles!”

1970

The Doris Day Show portrays measles as minor and routine, with a laugh track underscoring the lighthearted tone.

1972

A children’s book depicts measles as mild, with children recovering quickly.

“Measles isn’t a serious illness.”

Measles today

The picture today is drastically different. Consider this promo for a Law & Order: SVU episode, which is representative of how measles is portrayed in modern media: as urgent, dangerous, and morally charged.

Gone are the days of Barbar’s doctor calmly reassuring him in 1972 that “measles isn’t a serious illness”. Now, a rash and fever is framed as a citywide crisis.

Watch the promo video below and try not to laugh.

Conclusion

Measles hasn’t changed—only its portrayal has.

Once a routine part of childhood, measles is now sold as a crisis to push vaccines.

The same childhood rash that once appeared in The Brady Bunch as a harmless plot device is now treated like an act of bioterrorism.

Next time someone gasps about “the return of measles,” please politely remind them: children used to have fun attending measles parties—not panic.

Then hand them this article, and let the history speak for itself.

PS. Rebranding diseases to sell products happens all the time. I’m using measles here as just one example.

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