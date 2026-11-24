Measles is back in the headlines.

Following the United States’ “loss of measles elimination status”, we’re being treated to another relentless round of media coverage warning of rising cases, outbreaks, deaths, and an impending public-health catastrophe.

The finger-pointing at anti-vaxxers, the fearmongering, the warnings of impending disaster. The usual routine.

These alarmists deserve nothing less than ruthless mockery.

A few decades ago, before pharmaceutical interests had come to dominate the medical narrative and before measles vaccination had become an enormous commercial enterprise, measles was portrayed very differently. Parents threw measles parties. Children looked forward to staying home from school. Television sitcoms made jokes about it. Today, we’re supposed to believe that this same childhood experience represents an impending public-health catastrophe.

Once you put the present-day hysteria into historical perspective, the relentless fearmongering and gaslighting campaign becomes laughable.

I particularly wanted to make this video because I think this historical contrast is something people should actually see, rather than just read about. It’s also considerably easier to share a funny 2½-minute video than an article containing 25+ historical examples.

I want this to reach people who haven’t encountered these arguments before, particularly younger generations who have grown up knowing only the modern narrative about measles.

If you’ve spent your entire life being told that measles is something to be terrified of, perhaps seeing how it was portrayed just a few decades ago will make you question that narrative.

I’ve also uploaded the video to YouTube, so if you prefer sharing videos from there, you can find it there too. This is my first proper video and my first YouTube upload, so I’d appreciate it if you could subscribe, like and leave a comment to help give the video some initial traction.

I’m planning to produce more video content in the future, including videos exploring my Epistemic Capture of Medicine series.

I’ve also got another measles video coming on Thursday, juxtaposing historical clips with hysterical modern news coverage to highlight just how absurdly different the portrayals have become.

If you want to see even more examples, there’s the updated version of the full-length article, Measles Gaslighting: Then vs. Now, featuring more than 25 historical examples of how measles was portrayed in the decades before the modern fear campaign.

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