As vaccine skepticism continues to grow, expect the measles alarmism to keep coming. And while they prepare the next big public-health scare, they’ll keep playing this card for as long as they think it works.

The best response is to turn their own alarmism against them. Mock it relentlessly.

They desperately want us to believe we’re facing a national emergency—and that anti-vaxxers are to blame. The endless disaster warnings, the sensationalist headlines, the finger-pointing and fearmongering. They REALLY want you to get that measles booster and get your children vaccinated.

Healthy people don’t die from measles. Anytime you look into a supposed measles death, there’s always something else going on.

They’re getting desperate. And the whole spectacle is becoming increasingly laughable.

My first video showed how measles was portrayed just a few decades ago (i.e. no big deal). This one puts today’s manufactured media hysteria alongside that historical perspective.

I’ve also uploaded the video to my new YouTube channel. Please share it around and subscribe. I’m planning more video content, as I think it’s often a more effective way to reach younger generations.

Watch Part 1 here:

If you want to see even more examples, there’s the updated version of the full-length article, Measles Gaslighting: Then vs. Now, featuring more than 25 historical examples of how measles was portrayed in the decades before the modern fear campaign.

Also relevant:

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