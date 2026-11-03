Negative beliefs can make you physically sick. They can trigger symptoms, alter measurable physiological processes, and influence how people respond to medical treatment. They can even create public-health emergencies—or the appearance of them.

The nocebo effect is the phenomenon by which negative expectations, beliefs, or suggestions produce harmful effects on the body. But its implications extend far beyond individual patients. Governments, medical institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and the media all play a role in shaping public perceptions of disease, risk, and treatment. And the perceptions they create can themselves have a direct impact on people’s physical health.

Fear can become a public-health emergency

Governments are aware that the mere perception of a health threat can produce real health consequences across an entire population.

In July 2006, the US Department of Homeland Security circulated a report outlining how just the fear of a chemical or biological attack could itself produce widespread illness. It noted that the number of people suffering psychogenic illness could far exceed the number of actual casualties.

In a 5 July 2006 report titled Fear of Terrorist Attack Could Trigger Mass Psychogenic Illness , the US Department of Homeland Security outlined how fear of a terrorist attack could itself trigger widespread physical illness despite no toxic exposure—only the idea of one.

In 1998, an outbreak at Warren County High School in Tennessee sent nearly 100 students and staff to emergency departments after a teacher reported a gasoline-like smell and developed symptoms including headaches, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Thirty-eight were admitted to hospital. When the school reopened five days later, another 71 sought medical attention.

Investigators found no explanation among the environmental hazards they tested. Instead, they attributed the outbreak to mass psychogenic illness. Students were more likely to become sick if they had witnessed someone else falling ill or knew an affected classmate.

The symptoms were real. The apparent outbreak of poisoning was not. Fear, expectation, and social influence had produced an outbreak of genuine illness without a toxic exposure.

Negative expectations and fear can produce real physical effects

The nocebo effect has been demonstrated in a wide range of experiments and clinical settings. The following examples offer just a glimpse of how negative expectations can influence the body, from skin reactions and breathing difficulties to physical performance, brain activity, and responses to medication.

Expectations can trigger skin reactions