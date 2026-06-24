Medical research is captured by the pharmaceutical industry. Medical education is how that captured research gets transmitted to doctors—and the influence doesn’t stop at the medical journals. It extends into every aspect of how doctors are trained, from their first day of medical school all the way through the continuing education they are required to complete throughout their careers.

This doesn’t mean that every doctor is corrupt, but it does mean that the institutions responsible for training doctors are overwhelmingly influenced by the pharmaceutical industry—and that influence shapes what doctors are taught, what information they are exposed to, and what treatments they are encouraged to use.

Medical school

Medical school is subject to pharmaceutical industry influence at every level. It begins with the accreditation bodies that decide what medical schools are required to teach, and extends to the administrators who set institutional priorities, the faculty who deliver the curriculum, the content that is included or excluded, and even the informal culture that shapes what students absorb outside formal instruction.

This capture wasn’t inevitable. Before it could happen, medical education had to be centralized.

That centralization largely began in 1910 with the Flexner Report. Funded by the Carnegie Foundation and supported by the Rockefeller Institute, it led to a sweeping reform of American medical education. Medical schools that did not conform to a single standardized model of medicine were closed or forced to adapt. Within two decades, roughly half of all medical schools in the United States had shut down.

When medical education was spread across hundreds of competing schools with competing approaches to medicine, no single set of institutions could define what doctors learned. Once the system was narrowed, influencing a small number of institutions was enough to shape it.

Accreditation

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) determines what every MD-granting school must teach. Without LCME accreditation, students cannot access federal loans, sit for licensing exams, or enter residency. The LCME is jointly sponsored by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and American Medical Association (AMA). The AMA receives tens of millions of dollars from pharmaceutical advertising, grants, and partnerships—and generates hundreds of millions more through its control of the billing codes and physician databases that pharmaceutical companies rely on to reach prescribing doctors. The AAMC represents medical schools whose department chairs have extensive industry ties. LCME committee members are drawn from these institutions.

Leadership & faculty

A 2007 JAMA study found 60% of academic department chairs had financial relationships with industry. Department chairs set curriculum, control hiring, and shape institutional culture—and they also teach. Of the hundreds of thousands of physicians in the U.S. who receive industry payments annually, academic leaders and department chairs are consistently among the highest-paid recipients.

These relationships extend beyond individual faculty. Pharmaceutical companies also fund medical schools through grants, donations, sponsored programs, research partnerships, and endowed chairs.

Curriculum

The preclinical curriculum is heavily weighted toward pharmacology, while nutrition receives roughly 20 hours of teaching across four years of medical school.

Students memorize large volumes of drugs and their side effects, while largely neglecting the skills needed to evaluate the evidence behind what they are taught. A 2007 JAMA study found that medical residents often struggle with basic statistical concepts—skills that would allow them to identify when a clinical trial is designed to make a drug look better than it actually is. Industry-funded trials routinely use techniques that inflate apparent benefits, such as measuring a lab value instead of whether patients actually live longer or feel better, or running trials too short to detect long-term harms—techniques many medical students are never trained to recognize.

A 2018 AJOB Empirical Bioethics study found widespread undisclosed industry conflicts among textbook authors across multiple specialties, including many who also served as advisors or speakers for pharmaceutical companies. A 2021 study in Community Mental Health Journal found that most editors and authors of major psychopharmacology textbooks had received industry payments, totaling over $11 million among a small group of contributors. Even core reference materials used in training come from pharmaceutical companies with direct commercial interests, such as the Merck Manual, widely used in medical education and published by Merck, which also manufactures many of the drugs it describes.

The goal for medical students is to learn what will be tested—regardless of whether it’s true. The exams required to become a licensed physician place enormous emphasis on drug knowledge, treating it as a core measure of medical competence. The committees that write these licensing exams are governed by physicians drawn from the same academic institutions whose department chairs and faculty have extensive industry relationships.

Hidden curriculum

Beyond what is formally taught in the classroom, students also learn from the culture and practices of the institutions around them. The hidden curriculum is the unwritten signals that tell students what is rewarded, what is tolerated, and what is expected. It works through role models, evaluations, career opportunities, and everyday institutional practices rather than explicit instruction. A 2005 JAMA study found that the average medical student is exposed to pharmaceutical industry marketing once every week. Many of the physicians teaching them have documented industry ties. Students learn by watching those in authority positions, and what they observe becomes what they interpret as standard care. Students who question prescribing norms face poorer evaluations and damaged career prospects.

Residency

Residency is where prescribing habits are formed for life. After four years of medical school, new doctors enter three to seven years of supervised training in their chosen specialty. The pharmaceutical industry is embedded throughout this training.

Accreditation

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) sets the standards for all residency programs. The ACGME is governed by representatives from the AMA, AAMC, and the American Hospital Association—organizations with extensive industry ties. The curriculum residents must complete is shaped by requirements set by these organizations.

Specialty societies

Between the accreditation bodies and the training programs sit the specialty societies—the American College of Cardiology, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Diabetes Association, and others. These organizations create educational materials, host annual conferences, publish journals, and influence the curricula that residency programs follow—and they’re heavily shaped by industry funding. The American Heart Association receives $40 million annually from pharmaceutical and device companies. The American Diabetes Association receives tens of millions. The educational content that reaches residents—conference presentations, training modules, board review materials—is produced by organizations structurally shaped by funding from the companies whose products are being taught.

Industry influence in residency training

Residency training sessions, teaching rounds, and discussion meetings are often sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. Food, materials, and speakers are frequently provided by the company whose product is being discussed. Pharmaceutical representatives are allowed into many training programs, where they provide free samples, meals, and educational materials.

Free samples of prescription drugs influence prescribing behavior. A 2017 BMJ Open review found that accepting free samples is associated with residents prescribing more expensive brand-name drugs instead of cheaper, equally effective alternatives.

Even where direct access by sales representatives is restricted, the influence continues through educational funding and sponsored programs. A 2000 JAMA review found that physician-industry interactions are linked to more frequent prescribing, higher costs, and lower-quality prescribing decisions. A 2005 Journal of General Internal Medicine review found the same pattern specifically among residents: exposure to pharmaceutical representatives was associated with increased prescribing of the promoted drugs.

The mechanism is not large payments. A 2016 JAMA Internal Medicine study analyzing federal payment data and prescription records found that a single industry-sponsored meal costing less than $20 was associated with higher rates of prescribing the promoted brand-name drug. The industry does not need to buy doctors outright. Lunch is sufficient.

How training shapes prescribing

Residents practice under the supervision of senior physicians in clinical training environments. Many of these physicians have industry ties. A 2013 BMJ study found that physicians trained at institutions with stricter limits on pharmaceutical marketing prescribed fewer newly marketed and heavily promoted drugs years later in independent practice. A 2020 Health Affairs study found that restricting pharmaceutical marketing in medical school was associated with lower opioid prescribing. When exposure to pharmaceutical marketing and industry influence during training is reduced, future prescribing behavior changes in predictable ways. The habits formed during training are not temporary. They persist. The drugs residents learn to prescribe become the drugs they prescribe for decades.

Continuing medical education (CME)

After residency, after the decade-plus journey from pre-med to practicing physician, the indoctrination continues—for their entire career. Continuing medical education is mandatory for doctors to keep their medical license. Fail to accumulate enough credits, and you cannot practice. And it's the pharmaceutical industry that has historically funded and continues to exert substantial influence over the majority of this mandatory education.

Industry funding

At its peak in 2006, direct commercial support accounted for over 60% of all CME funding in the United States. While subsequent regulatory changes reduced the percentage of direct funding by pharma, the industry adapted by rerouting its money into advertising, exhibition fees, and targeted sponsorships of the clinical instruction hours that medical schools depend on to stay solvent.

Medical education companies, which derive 80% of their revenue from pharmaceutical companies, also determine which courses receive CME credit, adding another layer of industry-shaped gatekeeping between funding and accreditation.

The illusion of independence

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) rules state that industry funders cannot control content. In practice, CME providers depend on industry funding. They know which topics and which speakers attract funding and which do not. They do not need to be told what to avoid. The incentive structure does the work automatically. Speakers know who pays them. If a speaker develops a reputation for discussing drug harms too candidly or presenting non-pharmacologic alternatives too enthusiastically, the speaking invitations stop.

A former pharmaceutical sales representative with nearly two decades of experience put it bluntly:

“Key opinion leaders were salespeople for us, and we would routinely measure the return on our investment by tracking prescriptions before and after their presentations. If that speaker didn’t make the impact the company was looking for, then you wouldn’t invite them back.”

15–25% of pharmaceutical marketing budgets are physician speaking fees—“education” in name, marketing in reality. No explicit instructions are needed—the incentives are sufficient.

Speakers paid by industry

Many of the same physicians who serve as CME faculty receive speaker fees from the companies whose products they teach about. The payments are disclosed through the Open Payments database, but disclosure does not eliminate the incentive. Instead, disclosure functions as “moral licensing”—giving physicians psychological permission to be more influenced by industry relationships, not less, because they feel transparency has absolved them of the conflict.

A 2020 Annals of Internal Medicine study found that industry payments to physicians were associated with increased prescribing of promoted drugs. A 1988 Journal of Continuing Education in the Health Professions study found the same pattern for CME: industry-funded continuing education was associated with increased prescribing of the sponsor’s drug.

The opioid crisis was a CME operation

Purdue Pharma financed more than 20,000 pain-related medical education programs. The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)—the body responsible for disciplining physicians—published a book called Responsible Opioid Prescribing, widely distributed as continuing medical education for opioid prescribers. Opioid manufacturers largely wrote it, then paid the FSMB over $250,000 to distribute 163,000 copies to physicians. A 2024 BMJ investigation reviewing roughly 900 contracts from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt found a coordinated effort to shape medical attitudes through recruiting physicians as influencers, organizing conference presentations, and developing CME courses.

The education doctors relied on to maintain their licenses was marketing material for a product that helped drive an epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.

Why they can’t escape

The pharmaceutical industry’s influence over medical education is structural capture. Even doctors who see through it are unable to practice differently.

Accreditation

The LCME controls who gets to operate a medical school. The ACGME controls who gets to operate residency programs. Without accreditation, graduates cannot get licensed, enter residency, or practice medicine. Accreditation standards enforce conformity to the prevailing model of medical education. There is no pathway for a genuinely independent medical school that takes a more cautious approach to pharmaceutical use to enter the system. The gatekeepers are drawn from the same institutions they oversee and answer to the same funding structures. The monopoly that Flexner established in 1910 is still in place, enforced through accreditation. Competing medical paradigms can’t gain a real foothold.

Professional fallout

The hidden curriculum does not end at graduation. The physician who questions prescribing norms faces professional isolation. The physician who practices outside the guidelines faces malpractice liability. This is where the capture of specialty societies becomes a legal trap. The same organizations structurally shaped by industry funding—the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and others—write the clinical practice guidelines that impact the legal standard of care in a malpractice courtroom. A physician who attempts to reverse chronic disease through nutrition rather than prescribing the guideline-mandated drug regimen is legally exposed. The system punishes deviation at every level—economically, legally, and socially. The cost of non-compliance is designed to be prohibitive.

Debt

The average medical school graduate carries over $200,000 in educational debt. Many carry significantly more. This debt burden does not just trap physicians after graduation—it shapes what kind of physician they become. Higher debt pushes graduates toward higher-paying specialties. The most lucrative specialties are also the most procedure-heavy and prescription-heavy. Debt steers doctors toward the specialties that generate the most pharmaceutical revenue before they ever write a prescription. After training, the debt burden traps them in high-volume, guideline-concordant practice. A doctor with six-figure debt can’t afford to open a low-overhead cash practice focused on lifestyle medicine. The debt also creates psychological lock-in. Someone who sacrificed their twenties and took on crushing debt to enter the profession is not easily going to admit that much of what they learned was industry propaganda. The sunk cost is too high.

Institutional barriers to reform in medical education

A better system would require ending the accreditation monopoly created by the Flexner Report—an arrangement in which a small set of gatekeepers determines what every doctor must learn in order to practice medicine. These gatekeepers are drawn from institutions funded by the same industries whose products physicians are trained to prescribe. Before 1910, competing medical schools meant competing medical paradigms. No single institution could dominate the profession because no single institution controlled it.

Conclusion

Every stage of the medical education pipeline is captured by pharmaceutical industry interests.

The system does not need to conspire—it simply needs to keep incentives structured so that everyone inside it does what the incentives reward. The student who keeps their head down gets the residency. The resident who prescribes like their supervising doctor gets the fellowship. The senior doctor who stays on-message gets the speaking fees. The CME speaker who doesn’t go off-script gets invited back.

This is not education designed to produce the best health outcomes for patients—it’s education designed to produce physicians who practice medicine in ways that maximize revenue for the medical system. Given that healthcare spending now accounts for roughly one-fifth of the U.S. economy, it’s functioning exactly as designed.

This article is part of an ongoing series on the epistemic capture of modern medicine.

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