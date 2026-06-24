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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5d

There’s this idea that the medical industry is separate from the pharmaceutical but the two are one and the same: The pharmaceutical industry. Med school is simply the diversion away from the drug cartel at hand and it’s a brilliant strategy, one that has lasted decades. This is an excellent deep dive into all the possible levers of how Pharma Pushes Pills (PPP).

Coming from that industry I’m actually looking to change this dated version of “sick-care,” towards one that actually promotes health. I just wrote about that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/4-ways-to-save-healthcare-and-how

Wonderful piece here as it literally expounds a lot deeper on what I discussed, but the essence remains: Moder healthcare is really drug care and it’s time to do something about it

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
5d

Excellent

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