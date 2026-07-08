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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Fantastic article covering a topic I very seldom see addressed. ..."Clinical practice guidelines are the documents that tell physicians what to do."...and nowhere in those guidelines is a physician taught to actually heal a patient or encourage him in the direction of self healing.

To be captured by the pharmaceutical industry...I can think of no worse torture. That means patients will be further traumatized by the invasion of deadly and toxic vaccines and drugs into their bodies under the guise of health and healing. Standard of poisoning is closer to the truth.

Nowhere along the line are doctors encouraged to investigate and present the root causes for illness and disease. The body enters the world as a pristine marvel and any deviation from that such as an ailment, illness or disease has specific causes which usually remain outside the purview of clinical practice guidelines.

This is exactly where modern medicine has totally failed. And the very reason I will not submit myself to its lunacy unless I am faced with life or death circumstances. In emergency medicine, at least there is some crumb of hope they can postpone death. As far as keeping you healthy along the road of life...forget it.

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Den Arto's avatar
Den Arto
3hEdited

We all must become our own doctors and leave the conventional medical system for chronic care.

The conventional medical system cares for the system, not for us.

Why would anyone go into medicine now? Doctors and nurses are just technicians following protocols set by the industry. They have no more creative autonomy or discretion. Soon with AI it will be even more locked down. Follow the AI advice or lose your license.

The next step will be nano-bots inside our bodies that will communicate with the AI medical system in the cloud. It will read your signs and symptoms and automated test results remotely and decide whether you are sick or not and whether you can participate in society or not.

Doctors will be eliminated as an expensive useless appendage to a system that no longer needs them.

I suggest we adopt India's approach to medicine. Eliminate the monopoly that conventional medicine has. India has three different medical systems that compete - Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Conventional. All three have a regulator, medical schools, hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, etc.. Doctors of all three can see patients in any hospital. As a result India gives their patients choice. They can choose if they want invasive medical care or not. For ayurvedic we would substitute Functional Medicine/Herbal/Chiropractic/Chinese Med/etc. Competition in medical care like anywhere else makes it more affordable with better accountability.

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