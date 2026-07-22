Dr. Wojak's Substack

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8dEdited

If big pharma actually made any products that worked with your body to promote health, were non-toxic, non-poisonous and listed NO side effects, they would sell themselves and no marketing would be required. But they do not and never will.

Big pharma is not in the health business as that would create fewer reasons for anyone to use their products. A healthy body needs NOTHING that big pharma provides...NOTHING.

The MSM? I avoid that dangerous clown show like the plague it is.

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Anna Banana's avatar
Anna Banana
8d

Excellent Article and, All TRUE!!

Tragic indeed. But by the grace of God, many people are waking up and watchful now!! Thank YOU for your hard work and dedication to expose the deceptive practices generally found in the Global Medical "Death Cult" that is definitely not concerned with the Health of people!! Thank God again for His grace for the Doctors who are not wilfully blind and corrupt.

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