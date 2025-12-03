Dr. Wojak's Substack

Dr. Wojak's Substack

Home
Notes
Chat
Vaccine Crash Course
The Statin Scam
Substack Health Directory
Archive
Leaderboard
About

THE INTERNET’S #1 MOST TRUSTED DOCTOR

SUBSCRIBE to defeat Big Pharma ⚡

Be sure to check out my Vaccine Crash Course and share it with any new or expecting parents you know.

Only the most important, most compelling information—distilled into four short articles you can get through in about 10 minutes total.

Pound for pound, it’s the best case against vaccines that’s out there.

The Definitive Vaccine Crash Course

Dr. Wojak, M.D.
·
December 3, 2025
The Definitive Vaccine Crash Course

100% chance you never vaccinate again.

Read full story

🚨 Become a PAID subscriber for FULL ACCESS to every article, a community of like-minded readers, and one of the world’s best meme libraries (currently under construction, TBA).

100% of paid subscriptions go DIRECTLY towards unlocking Substack’s orange check mark 🏆, helping spread this content to more readers.

🚨⚠️ AND REMEMBER:

1) Modern medicine is a fraud. ☠️

Insiders Admit What Your Doctor Never Will: Modern Medicine Is a Fraud

Insiders Admit What Your Doctor Never Will: Modern Medicine Is a Fraud

Dr. Wojak, M.D.
·
May 20, 2025
Read full story
Medical Journals Are Corrupt and the Research Is Mostly Junk

Medical Journals Are Corrupt and the Research Is Mostly Junk

Dr. Wojak, M.D.
·
May 7, 2025
Read full story
and

2) DON’T trust your doctor (unless you consider me your doctor).

Obligatory legal disclaimer from Wojak, Esq.: Wojak is a meme blah blah blah; not medical, legal, or financial advice blah blah blah. Parody & satire = First Amendment-protected

User's avatar

Subscribe to Dr. Wojak's Substack

Exposing medicine's biggest lies.

People

© 2026 Dr. Wojak, M.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture