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Be sure to check out my Vaccine Crash Course and share it with any new or expecting parents you know.

Only the most important, most compelling information—distilled into four short articles you can get through in about 10 minutes total.

Pound for pound, it’s the best case against vaccines that’s out there.

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🚨⚠️ AND REMEMBER:

1) Modern medicine is a fraud. ☠️

and

2) DON’T trust your doctor (unless you consider me your doctor) .

Obligatory legal disclaimer from Wojak, Esq.: Wojak is a meme blah blah blah; not medical, legal, or financial advice blah blah blah. Parody & satire = First Amendment-protected